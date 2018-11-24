Mega Millions numbers selected for Friday’s $155M jackpot

Lottery players didn’t take a holiday Friday, as it was time for the latest Mega Millions drawing.

Friday’s jackpot was worth an estimated $155 million, according to the game’s official website.

The numbers selected Friday evening were 7, 10, 30, 33 and 59, plus the Mega Ball 23 and Megaplier 4X, according to the website.

With no winners immediately reported, the next Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to be worth $172 million, with the drawing to be held Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there were still no reports that a $1.5 billion prize from an October drawing had been claimed.

That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, according to reports.

The winner has until April 21 to claim the massive prize.