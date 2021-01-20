Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $970M after Tuesday's drawing finds no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot is inching closer to the $1 billion mark after Tuesday's drawing did not have a winner.

U.S. lottery players are now in the running to nab a $970 million jackpot, the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

The winner will have the option of a one-time, lump-sum payment -- or an annuity paid out over the course of about 30 years.

The cash option is estimated at about $716.3 million.

According to officials, the pot ahead of Tuesday's drawing had already entered "rarified territory" as it soared to an estimated $850 million.

Tuesday night's drawing produced millions of winning tickets at other prize levels, according to lottery officials. However, it fell short of finding a ticket to match the five white balls 10, 19, 26, 28 and 50, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

Friday's drawing will now become the third time in history when one of America’s national jackpot games has closed in on $1 billion.

The current jackpot has been growing since Sept.15, when a Wisconsin player won a $120 million prize.

However, there have been nearly 35.4 million winning tickets at other prize levels during the long stretch, including 60 worth at least $1 million.