Mega Millions grows to $850M ahead of Tuesday's drawing

The Mega Millions lottery is still looking for a winner to claim the second-largest grand prize in the game's history.

The pot has grown to "rarified territory," with the jackpot reaching an estimated $850 million after no winner was declared during Friday's drawing.

Lottery winners can either opt for a cash option -- a one-time, lump-sum payment -- or an annuity paid out over the course of about 30 years.

The cash option is estimated at about $628.2 million.

Not only does this mark the second-largest prize in the game’s history, but it's also the third-largest prize in American lottery history.

To date, the world-record Powerball jackpot is still $1.586 billion, which was claimed in January 2016.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions record sits at $1.537 billion, which was claimed two years later in October of 2018.

The numbers that were drawn Friday night were 3, 11, 12, 38 and 43 as well as the gold Mega Ball of 15.

Although no one hit the big jackpot, there were more than 4.6 million winning tickets at all prize levels, officials said. Eight tickets even matched the five white balls and won the game’s second prize of $1 million.