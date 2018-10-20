Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.6B after no winners in Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday climbed to $1.6 billion after it was revealed that no winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing, making it the highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers were: 15, 23, 53, 65, 70, and Mega Ball 7.

The prize is so large due to the fact no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.