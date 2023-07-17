Meet the couple and their dog who found alleged murderer on the lam from the law

A Pennsylvania couple was enjoying an afternoon on the patio when they had an unexpected encounter with fugitive murder suspect Michael Burham near their property.

"Our dog was laying out in the sun and suddenly he jumped up and started to bark and ran toward our creek," Cynthia Ecklund, who along with her husband Ron Ecklund, discovered the fugitive Saturday, told Fox News Digital.

Cynthia said it wasn't out of the ordinary for their dog, Tucker, to bark and chase after animals near the creek, though he would usually come back when called.

"He would not come back, he normally comes back when we call him," she said.

Cynthia said Tucker went "straight down to the creek," where sometimes he will encounter people passing by and fishing. Oftentimes, Tucker will bother the fisherman by splashing around and trying to play.

"He loves people," she said.

But this time Tucker refused to return to their calls, prompting Cynthia and Ron to hop in their golf cart and go down to the creek to investigate.

Expecting to see a fisherman, the couple said they immediately recognized the man by the creek as Burham, who was shirtless and wearing rolled up pants they initially believed to be khaki shorts, but turned out to be his orange prison pants.

"My husband and I both recognize it as Michael Burham immediately," Cynthia said.

When Ron asked Burham what he was doing there, the fugitive replied that he was "camping."

Noting that reports indicated Burham could be armed, Ron quickly told the fugitive to have a good day and the couple returned to their golf cart with Tucker.

"We left, just trying to get out of there as quickly as we could," Cynthia said, noting that the couple weren't even "halfway back to the house" when they had "911 on the phone."

Burham, 34, was arrested "at gunpoint" shortly after his encounter with the Ecklunds.

The fugitive, who was being housed at the Warren County jail, reportedly used gym equipment to climb though the jail's rooftop. Once there, authorities said he used bed sheets to climb down and make his escape.

He is the main suspect in the shooting of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, New York, and later allegedly set a parked car on fire and also kidnapped a Pennsylvania couple. He was able to elude authorities for nine days after his escape.

But Burham was not able to elude Tucker, who Ron and Cynthia said will be receiving a nice steak dinner for his efforts.