Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania escaped fugitive murder suspect Michael Burham taken into custody

Michael Charles Burham escaped a Pennsylvania jail July 6

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Escaped fugitive murder suspect Michael Charles Burham has been taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police, Fox News has learned.

State police are holding a press conference at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening to release details surrounding his apprehension and arrest.

Michael Burham in dirty clothes led out of the woods by FBI

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina shared this image after Michael Burhams capture on May 23, following a manhunt that began with violent crimes in New York and Pennsylvania. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

The manhunt for Burham, an Army veteran with survivalist and firearms training, continued for nine days as more than 200 officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies conducted an intense search for the 34-year-old.

MICHAEL BURHAM MANHUNT: TIMELINE THAT LED TO ROOFTOP ESCAPE FROM PENNSYLVANIA JAIL

Burham was being held on kidnapping and related charges and is also suspected of murder and rape charges in New York.

Michael Burham wears army uniform

Michael Burham in his Army Reserve uniform in an undated photo. Burham, a suspected killer, escaped a Pennsylvania jail last week by allegedly climbing down a rope made from bedsheets. (Fox News Digital)

The charges in New York stem from an interstate crime spree that ended in his arrest in South Carolina after a previous manhunt in May.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE SAY EARLIER VIDEO OF MICHAEL BURHAM WAS NOT ESCAPED FUGITIVE MURDER SUSPECT: UPDATE

Police say that the suspected murdered made his way through the jail's gym to the rooftop late on July 6. 

Michael Burham takes a selfie in a car while wearing a green beanie.

Michael Burham in an undated photo. Burham, a suspected killer, escaped a Pennsylvania jail last week by allegedly climbing down a rope made from bedsheets. (Fox News Digital)

The former Army reservist was able to climb down with a rope made from bedsheets, authorities said.

After escaping, he snuck off into the night in a denim jacket and a jail issued orange-striped jumpsuit and matching Crocs at around 11:20 p.m., police said. 

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.