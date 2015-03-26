Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 21, 2015

Medical testimony expected in murder trial of former University of Virginia lacrosse player

By | Associated Press
Feb. 10: George Huguely V is escorted to the Charlottesville Circuit Court.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The prosecution is heading back to a Charlottesville courtroom to continue its case against a former University of Virginia lacrosse player accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

The trial of George Huguely V is in its second week with more medical testimony expected Tuesday on the reasons for Yeardley Love's death in May 2010. Monday, a coroner testified that her injuries included those consistent with smothering. He added, however, that was not the cause of the 22-year-old Maryland woman's death.

Prosecutors are trying to convince jurors that Huguely repeatedly banged Love's head against a wall. An autopsy has concluded she died of blunt force trauma.

Huguely's attorneys have not presented their case but they have suggested her use of a prescription drug for attention-deficit disorder could have caused her death.

