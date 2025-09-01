Medical examiner in Virginia reveals cause of death for former Biden US attorney who died in her sleep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police revealed the cause of death for former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber on Monday, months after she died in her sleep at home in March.

The medical examiner's office in Alexandria, Virginia says the former official died from a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," according to the Virginian-Pilot. Police had said earlier this year that they had "found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes."

Aber's family had released a statement to the press shortly after her death noting that she had suffered from epilepsy and related seizures "for many years."

Aber, 43, worked as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025 before stepping down on Jan. 20, the same day that President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

In her resignation letter, she called her role "an honor beyond measure."

"I am deeply grateful to senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership," she wrote at the time, referring to the two senators representing Virginia. "I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."

During her tenure, she prosecuted cases involving leaks from the CIA and Russian nationals engaged in fraud in the U.S.

One of her biggest legal victories came last year, shortly before her resignation, when ex-CIA analyst Asif Rahman pleaded guilty to leaking top-secret documents about an Israeli plan to strike Iran.

Rahman was accused of posting documents about Israel's strike last year on Telegram, leading the country's military to hold off on its initial plans.

Aber criticized Rahman’s actions as a "violation of his oath, his responsibility, and the law" and said the leak "placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations, and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future."

In 2019, Aber received the Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report