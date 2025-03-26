Former US attorney Jessica Aber suspected to have died from 'natural causes': police

The former U.S. attorney who was found dead in Alexandria, Virginia, over the weekend is believed to have died from "natural causes," according to police.

The body of Jessica D. Aber, 43, was discovered at a home in Alexandria on Saturday, but the Alexandria Police Department say they have discovered no evidence of foul play.

"At this time, detectives have found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes," police said in a statement Tuesday.

Authorities continue to investigate, and police say the case will remain open until the medical examiner returns a final ruling on her manner of death. Police also urged the public to respect the privacy of Aber's family.

Aber worked as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025 before stepping down on Jan. 20, the same day that President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

In her resignation letter, she called her role "an honor beyond measure."

"I am deeply grateful to senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership," she wrote at the time, referring to the two senators representing Virginia. "I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."

During her tenure, she prosecuted cases involving leaks from the CIA and Russian nationals engaged in fraud in the U.S.

One of her biggest legal victories came last year, shortly before her resignation, when ex-CIA analyst Asif Rahman pleaded guilty to leaking top-secret documents about an Israeli plan to strike Iran.

Rahman was accused of posting documents about Israel's strike last year on Telegram, leading the country's military to hold off on its initial plans.

Aber criticized Rahman’s actions as a "violation of his oath, his responsibility, and the law" and said the leak "placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations, and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future."

In 2019, Aber received the Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service.