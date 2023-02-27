Medical aircraft likely broke apart midair in Nevada before crashing, killing 5, NTSB says

A medical transport flight carrying five passengers apparently broke apart midair before crashing in Nevada on Friday night, killing everyone aboard, including a patient, officials said Sunday.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 aircraft is believed to have broken up before crashing into the ground in a mountainous area near Stagecoach, Nevada, after investigators found debris from the plane nearly a mile away from the crash site, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

"How do we know if the airplane broke up in flight? We found parts of the airplane one-half to three-quarters of a mile away," NTSB Vice Chair Bruce Landsberg said during a news briefing.

The aircraft was en route from Reno, Nevada to Salt Lake City according to the NTSB. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, which was built in 2002, was registered to Guardian Flight.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN TRAIN DERAILS IN NORTH CAROLINA, NO DANGER TO PUBLIC REPORTED

Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health in Reno and Guardian Flight, identified the downed aircraft and said the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member all died.

Poor weather and visibility were reported at the time of the crash.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning issued in Reno for large swaths of Nevada, including parts of Lyon County. It was snowing steadily with winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

MICHIGAN, TEXAS OFFICIALS UNAWARE OHIO CONTAMINATED SOIL, WATER, TAKEN TO THEIR AREAS: ‘WE WERE SANDBAGGED’

Visibility was under two miles with a cloud ceiling about 2,000 feet above the ground when the flight left Reno for Salt Lake City and went down, according to the weather service.

An NTSB team is investigating the wreckage to determine a possible cause of the fatal crash.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now, we just don't know. This is like a three-dimensional puzzle," Landsberg said. "It's harder when you don't have the pieces all in one place."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.