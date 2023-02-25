Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Norfolk Southern train derails in North Carolina, no danger to the public reported

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said that no danger to the public is being reported

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Lexington, North Carolina on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital that one of the freight train's 132 cars derailed, adding that there are no reports of a danger or hazmat situation to the public.

"One of our trains traveling through Lexington derailed this morning. Of the train’s 132 cars, 1 has derailed. There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public. Our crew is safe and additional personnel are on their way to begin cleanup. We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup work," the spokesperson said

The derailed Norfolk Southern freight train caused multiple Amtrak trains to be stopped, according to the report.

A Norfolk Southern freight train pulled by Locomotive 7565, a GE ES44DC Evolution Series diesel locomotive, travels East. At the railroad tracks running parallel to Penn Ave in the 1400 block Wednesday morning January 27, 2021

Saturday's derailment comes less than one month after another Norfolk Southern train with 50 rail cars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3. That derailment caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground and sent a plume of smoke into the air. 

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.