South Carolina BBQ restaurateur fixes up old cars to donate to families in need

A South Carolina restaurateur moonlights as an auto mechanic for families in need.

Eliot Middleton, 38, owner of Middleton & Maker Village BBQ, fixes up old cars headed for the junk pile and donates the used autos through his charity, Middleton's Village To Village Foundation.

His idea came to his head two years ago when families would walk miles to come to his food drive.

"And I just felt from that moment is what compelled me to pretty much do the car program," he told FOX Television Stations Tuesday.

His first client was a woman early last year, and since then he said he has fixed nearly $48,000 in repairs, from replacing tires to replacing engines.

"I do what I can, and I give back what I can because the community supports me and my restaurant," he added.

His funding comes from donations or from his own pocket, and he has repaired and donated more than 30 cars.

He has almost 40 people in his community on a waitlist for a refurbished vehicle, and he hopes donations never stop.

"It’ll be a much greater feeling if your car — that you’re about to salvage — can go to a family in need and help them along the way," he said.