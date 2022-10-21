Expand / Collapse search
Maine
ME corrections officer charged with manslaughter after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel

A 9-year-old was killed in a Maine car accident after a corrections officer allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel

Associated Press
A corrections officer who caused a fatal crash after working consecutive 16-hour shifts was convicted of manslaughter on Thursday.

Kenneth Morang told police he fell asleep before his truck collided with a family that was returning home in their SUV after seeing "The Lion King" movie in July 2019. A 9-year-old, Raelynn Bell, died several days later.

Prosecutors said Morang knew he was too tired to be driving, and admitted he'd been nodding off before the collision.

Kenneth Morang, 64, told Maine police that he was unsure whether he fell asleep or not because he has no memory of the moments before the collision.

But the 64-year-old testified he wasn't sure about whether he fell asleep because he had no memory of the moments before the collision.

Morang resigned from his job at the Cumberland County Jail because of the injuries he suffered in the crash prevented him from returning to work.