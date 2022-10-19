Former ME officer sentenced to 4 years on gun, drug charges

A longtime law enforcement officer and former candidate for sheriff in Washington County has been sentenced to four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges.

The case against Jeffrey Bishop, 55, unfolded with his arrest for providing opioid pills to a teenage girl last year in a high school parking lot. Prosecutors said the drugs were meant for the girl's mother.

He told the judge Monday that he was "very humble" and a "very broken man" but said he wasn't fully satisfied with the plea agreement, the Bangor Daily News reported. He also said he was "baffled" that his police background was considered an aggravating factor when it came to his sentencing.

He was arrested less than a week after he retired from the Calais Police Department last year. In his resignation letter, Bishop said he "decided to go out on top," after a long career in law enforcement.