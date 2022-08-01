Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

McKinney Fire: California police arrest 2 on burglary-related charges

McKinney Fire has now burned more than 55,000 acres

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Police in California have arrested two people Monday on burglary-related charges as the McKinney Fire continues to rage out of control in the northern part of the state. 

The blaze affecting the Klamath National Forest, as of midday Monday, has scorched 55,493 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. 

"Early Monday morning two people were arrested within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone and booked into the Siskiyou County Jail," the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "One suspect booked for possession of burglary tools and the other for burglary within an evacuation zone." 

"The Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement partners will continue a heavy presence, patrolling and protecting life and property in the fire evacuation zone," it added. 

CALIFORNIA’S MCKINNEY FIRE TURNS DEADLY AS 2 BODIES FOUND INSIDE BURNED VEHICLE 

The McKinney Fire burns near Yreka, Calif., on Saturday, July 30.

The McKinney Fire burns near Yreka, Calif., on Saturday, July 30. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

The arrests come after police said around 10 a.m. Sunday that "fire personnel located two deceased individuals inside a vehicle that was burned in the path of the McKinney Fire." 

A second, smaller fire in the region that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday is also threatening the tiny California community of Seiad. Overall, officials said about 400 structures were threatened by the two fires. 

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that two people have been arrested on burglary-related charges within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that two people have been arrested on burglary-related charges within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone. (Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities have not confirmed the extent of the damages far in the areas that have burned, saying assessments would begin when it was safe to go inside them. 

A third fire, which was on the southwest end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for around 500 homes Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. 

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter clears brush as the McKinney Fire continues burning near Yreka, Calif., on Sunday, July 31.

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter clears brush as the McKinney Fire continues burning near Yreka, Calif., on Sunday, July 31. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

Active wildfires also were burning over the weekend in Montana and Idaho. 

Much of the Pacific Northwest remains under Red Flag Warnings from the National Weather Service. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 