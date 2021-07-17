Ghislaine Maxwell was a 'tyrant' with Jeffrey Epstein victims: book

One of the most outspoken Jeffrey Epstein accusers said Ghislaine Maxwell was a "tyrant" with the convicted sex offender’s reported victims and was still in love with him despite his "obsession" with young girls.

Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said Maxwell "could be a tyrant, often glaring at her whenever she became distracted from her ‘work.’ It was clear to Virginia that Maxwell was in love with Epstein. But Epstein and Maxwell rarely slept together or shared intimate moments, like holding hands or kissing," according to excerpts of a new book, "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," which will be released on Tuesday.

"Virginia said this was because Maxwell was never able to satisfy Epstein’s insatiable appetite for girls. Maxwell came to accept his obsession as long as those encounters remained purely sexual," the excerpt says.

The book was written by Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, who has written extensively on Epstein, and details that Giuffre met Maxwell and Epstein at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club in 2000 when she was 16.

Maxwell reportedly approached Giuffre at the country club and asked her if she was a masseuse. Giuffre, using the nickname "Jenna," said she hoped to one day become a masseuse, prompting Maxwell to offer her a job interview to work for Epstein.

"Maxwell suggested that Virginia meet [Epstein] to apply for the job. Virginia was skeptical, pointing out that she didn’t have the proper training. But Maxwell assured her that she could learn on the job, noting that it looked as if Virginia was serious about her vocation—based on all the sticky notes she could see poking out of the anatomy book in her hands. She gave Virginia her address and phone number. ‘Why don’t you come by after work?’ Maxwell left, with a cheery, almost motherly goodbye," an excerpt of the book says.

Giuffre took her up on the opportunity, and met Epstein at his lavish Palm Beach home.

"Maxwell had prepped her, telling her to treat the session as a tryout. ‘If you do well,’ Maxwell told her, ‘then maybe you could become Jeffrey’s traveling masseuse, seeing the world and getting paid well for it.’ In the beginning, it all seemed legitimate. Maxwell showed Virginia some techniques, starting with Epstein’s feet, and then moving to his calves, instructing her to use upward strokes to push the blood up his legs," the book says.

Epstein and Maxwell’s relationship with Giuffre grew, with them reportedly asking questions about her childhood and learned she had been a childhood runaway.

During one interaction, the pair "teased" Giuffre for being "a naughty girl," a label Giuffre denied.

"I’m a good girl. I just was always in the wrong places," Giuffre replied.

"It’s okay," Jeffrey replied, according to the book. "I like naughty girls."

"With that, he flipped over, exposing [himself]. She looked at Maxwell for guidance, but the proper English lady was now topless. She began to undress Virginia … ," the book says.

Maxwell has denied having a sexual relationship with Giuffre, but the accuser says that Maxwell and Epstein shared "a kindred hedonism," with Maxwell facilitating his "obsession" with young girls.

"It was an arrangement whereby she would bring him the girls, and he would give Ghislaine the kind of self-indulgent life that she was accustomed to growing up," Giuffre says in the book.

Maxwell was arrested last July and charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury.

A federal court in New York unsealed dozens of documents in her sex trafficking case on Thursday, including documents from a previous defamation lawsuit filed by Giuffre against Maxwell.