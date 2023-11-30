Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii

Maui officials concerned that heavy rains will send ash from deadly Lahaina wildfires into storm drains

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Hawaii through Thursday

Associated Press
Published
close
Maui fire victims say Hawaii’s $150M fund comes with ‘strings attached’: Diamond Garcia Video

Maui fire victims say Hawaii’s $150M fund comes with ‘strings attached’: Diamond Garcia

Hawaii state representative Diamond Garcia joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to provide an update on the impact of the Maui fires as victims continue to recover months later.  

Maui officials were on standby Wednesday to prevent ash from August's deadly wildfire in Lahaina from flowing into storm drains after forecasters said a winter storm could bring heavy rain and strong winds to the island.

The National Weather Service said rain falling at a rate of more than 1 inch per hour could trigger localized flooding over burn scars in Lahaina and in Kula, a mountainous area where wildfires also spread three months ago.

Maui County said it placed 40 pallets of straw barriers around Lahaina and that 25 staff members were on standby.

HAWAII WILDFIRE BECOMES DEADLIEST US BLAZE IN MORE THAN A CENTURY AS DEATH TOLL REACHES 93, EXPECTED TO GROW

Earlier this week, county staff inspected and cleared culverts in flood-prone parts of Kula and South Maui.

Hawaii Winter Weather

A storm ditch and protective barriers are put in place in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Nov. 29, 2023. (Mia A'i/County of Maui via AP)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire state through Thursday as a kona low, or subtropical cyclone, west of the island chain generated moist and humid conditions.

The weather service warned potentially heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could batter the island chain.

LOCALS IN HAWAII RETURN TO SITES OF HOMES WRECKED BY AUGUST’S LAHAINA WILDFIRE

Forecasters said up to 5 inches of snow could fall on the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, two Big Island mountains that rise 13,000 feet above sea level. The peaks often get snow during the winter months.