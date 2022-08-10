Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fires
Published

Massive warehouse blaze in Illinois is even visible on radar

Madison police have issued a shelter-in-place order around the Interco warehouse

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive warehouse fire in Madison, Illinois, continues to burn as first responders from multiple departments work to control the blaze Wednesday.

Smoke from the blaze has risen higher than 5,000 feet, and it is clearly visible on weather radars. The Interco Warehouse caught fire sometime Wednesday morning, but authorities still have not confirmed what started the flames.

The Madison Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for local residents.

ELMO FIRE IN MONTANA BURNS 21,000 ACRES, IS 55% CONTAINED

Interco describes itself as a metaltronics recycling company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local news outlet Fox 2 Now captured video of the flames via helicopter.

Police have not reported any injuries as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders