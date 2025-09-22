New Hampshire man shot dead during wedding at country club, suspect faces murder charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Hampshire man fatally shot during a wedding at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua on Saturday night has been identified as 59-year-old Robert "Rob" Steven DeCesare.

At his first court appearance Monday, Hunter Nadeau, 23, waived a formal arraignment on the second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of DeCesare. Appearing in court remotely, Nadeau confirmed to the judge that he has met with counsel. A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 1 at 10:15 a.m. in Nashua’s Ninth Circuit Court.

Authorities allege that the 23-year-old opened fire during the wedding celebration on Saturday evening, killing DeCesare and wounding two other adults. Nadeau, a former employee of the club, was detained within minutes and now faces a charge of second-degree murder. The shooting lasted under one minute, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

"Getting together for a dance for the bride and groom and then all chaos went off," Tom Bartelson of Pepperell, Massachusetts, who was attending his nephew's wedding, told the Associated Press. "We heard about six shots and everybody ducked for cover and next thing you know we’re rushed into safe spots and things like that."

Witnesses reported hearing the suspect shout "free Palestine" during the attack. But Attorney General Formella said on Sunday that the shooter made a "number of statements during the event," and that authorities "don’t have any evidence at this time that would indicate that Mr. Nadeau was motivated by hate-based motivation".

"At this point, the evidence leads us to believe that it is more likely that Mr. Nadeau was simply trying to make a number of statements to create chaos in the moment," Formella said in a press conference Sunday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, DeCesare's wife Charlene described him as a devoted husband, father and friend whose life was cut short just weeks before major family milestones. Charlene shared that Rob grew up in Salem, New Hampshire, before he and Charlene moved to Nashua two years ago.

"You’d be hard-pressed to find a man more loved, not only by his family but by his many groups of friends from golf, poker and pickleball. He worked incredibly hard his whole life for anything he’s ever had. Rob’s dream was to someday retire, sell everything, and live on a boat in the Caribbean. That dream and all of the others will never come true.

"He was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding the fall. That will not happen. His two sons no longer have their father. We were getting ready to celebrate Rob’s 60th birthday and our 27th wedding anniversary. Those events will not happen."

Charlene said she has been "grateful" for the outpouring of support.

"I cannot say enough how grateful I am for the outpouring of support from our friends and community. The people of Sky Meadow have been beyond amazing and exactly why we moved here. The stellar kindness and professionalism from everyone I have interacted with at Nashua PD [police department] and the AG [attorney general] has also been so appreciated.

"I’d also caution everyone to beware the speculation and utter nonsense that is being posted about what happened and why. It’s only making it harder for everyone involved, including the police who are trying to do their job," she said.

Asked about the suspect’s arraignment scheduled for Monday, Charlene said her family is concentrating on healing.

"We are focusing on the love and support of family and friends, trying to get whatever measure of healing we can. Our energy is here.

"As I’ve said before, every officer, detective and advocate we have met has been absolutely incredible. We have to believe that the right people are working hard on our behalf, and that justice will be served. Meanwhile, my focus is on my kids and everyone else who loved Rob and is in pain right now."

Officials have said that there is no known connection between Nadeau and DeCesare.

The owner of the Sky Meadow Country Club, Rob Parsons, described DeCesare in a statement on Sunday as a "hero" and expressed gratitude "for the courageous efforts of patrons and employees who acted selflessly to prevent further tragedy."

"This was the heinous act of a coward who will be held to account for what he did," Parsons wrote.

Parsons added that the two people who were shot and wounded included one guest as well as one employee, who were each recovering. Authorities also reported that four other individuals reported non-gunshot injuries.

Nadeau has been charged with second-degree murder in DeCesare’s killing, with additional charges expected for the other victims.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Nashua police are investigating. Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

