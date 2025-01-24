Flight attendant takes to Reddit for passenger ‘pet peeves,’ sparks social media outpouring

A curious flight attendant took to Reddit to ask fellow users to provide some general feedback on annoyances they may encounter while flying.

In the "r/delta" sub-Reddit, the post entitled, "What is your flight attendant pet peeve," amassed nearly 1,000 reactions.

"I want to know from a passenger standpoint, what do flight attendants do that annoys you?" the flight attendant asked.

"What has a flight attendant ever done that has made you upset in the past?" the person also asked.

The alleged flight attendant noted that users should keep in mind there are certain things that attendants can’t control — such as airline delays, the availability of onboard items and more.

Many flyers took the opportunity to share their own stories — and called out some flight attendant behaviors that they did not appreciate or like.

"They don’t stop people [from] playing music and videos without earphones on," said one person.

Another user chimed in, agreeing with that assessment. "When I asked the FA [flight attendant] to do something, she shrugged and told me it's allowed (it's not)."

In terms of other pet peeves, another person posted that some flight attendants "give in to drama queens that want to change seats."

Yet another commenter added, "Don't let the pre-boarders with seats in the back fill the overhead space in FC or C+. It drives me insane."

"Allowing people with excess hand luggage [to] board and then helping them stow it," wrote one Redditor. "I get it that the GAs should be preventing this, but as a second line of defense, please don't enable this behavior by helping them find space all over the plane to stow it."

Another person added this pet peeve: "Allowing passengers to put their bags in the first empty space in the overhead when there is room above their seats further back."

Some users discussed the flight attendants who may have not been "personality" hires.

"Speaking in a stern tone for no reason," said one user, citing a pet peeve. "I get it if the plane has a rowdy crowd, but it's really offputting when flight attendants approach the clientele like there's an argument when there's not."

Another added, "Inconsistency about rules, making up your own rules, and rudeness when it’s not provoked or in response to rudeness given."

One positive flyer posted that he or she would share "the opposite of a pet peeve."

"The No. 1 thing I like is when the FC [first-class] flight attendant finishes their second round after the first-class meal, and people are generally good with their drinks, and then goes to give the people in C+ more snacks or drinks," said the user.

Doug Parker, American Airlines CEO from 2001 to 2023, recently spoke on the "Airlines Confidential" podcast about some key travel advice.

"Just be nice to the people that are out there working," said Parker.

"All the airline people are working extra hours, they’re working over holidays, and they are doing everything they can," said Parker. "No one is out there trying to make it more difficult for customers."

He added that a "thank you" goes a long way — and may even help ensure that flyers have a better experience.

The flight attendant edited the Reddit post by closing out with these lines: "Thank you all for sharing your experiences and stories with me. I’m adding them to my customer service caché to better myself in the profession I love!"