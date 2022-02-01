Massachusetts woman arrested on manslaughter charge in death of Boston police officer: DA

Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives arrested a woman Tuesday evening in connection with the death of a Boston police officer.

Karen A. Read, 41, of Mansfield, has been charged with manslaughter three days after the officer was found unresponsive outside a home in Canton.

Boston police identified the officer as John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department.

The Canton Fire Department responded to the home just after 6 a.m. Canton got 21 inches of snow during a powerful nor’easter Saturday, but O’Keefe was found before the brunt of the storm struck.

"He appeared to have been in the cold for some period," the district attorney's statement said, adding that he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was scheduled for O’Keefe on Monday but details of his cause of death remain scant.

Authorities say Read drove to the Fairview Road area with O’Keefe. She is also charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Read has been taken to the State Police Blue Hills Barracks for processing. It was not immediately clear if she had retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

"Additional narrative information may be put into the record during arraignment tomorrow," District Attorney Morrissey said. "Tonight our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind."

Boston police told Fox News it would not be commenting on Read’s arrest at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.