©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Dozens of Massachusetts state troopers have quit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate: union

State police union says optional mask-wearing, testing are 'reasonable' alternatives

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A Massachusetts police union announced that dozens of state troopers have resigned over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers.

"To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing," Michael Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, said in a statement. 

The announcement came after a judge threw out a lawsuit filed by the union, which represents 1,800 officers, attempting to delay the mandate

The mandate, signed into law in August by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker via executive order, requires employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination on or before Oct. 17. 

"Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens of Massachusetts and beyond. Simply put, all we are asking for are the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, and to treat a COVID related illness as a line of duty injury," Cherven went on.

The union did not respond to Fox News' request for further comment.

Fox News also reached out to Massachusetts State Police for response to the statement, but did not hear back.

Online data shows the state of Massachusetts has a full vaccination rate of 67.7%, and 77.2% have received at least one dose.

