Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts preschool closes after 'blackface instance' during Black History Month event

The preschool said that the staff member who 'planned and executed' the activity has been fired

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A preschool in Massachusetts has closed after a teacher conducted an activity involving blackface to celebrate Black History Month.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Feb. 13, the ICKids preschool in Newton, Mass. said that a teacher "planned and carried out an activity that involved black mask/face" to celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 8.

The preschool said that the staff member who "planned and executed" the activity has been fired.

According to the post, the preschool is closing because of protests that could put "children at risk," and provided families with a list of other child care centers in the area.

COLORADO WOMAN SENTENCED 6 YEARS FOR HIDING KIDS BEHIND DAY CARE WALL

ICKids Daycare in Newton, Mass.

ICKids Daycare in Newton, Mass. (Google Maps)

"Considering of protests happening at the center that will put the children at risk, in the need, we are closing the ICKids daycare at this time. Families will be provided with a list of child care centers in the area so that they can immediately receive care for their child/children," the post states.

It's unclear if the preschool will reopen, but the post states that staff will be trained in "diversity and creating curriculum" in the event that it does reopen.

'ALARMING' STUDY FINDS CHILDREN WHO ATTENDED STATE-FUNDED PRE-K WORSE OFF THAN PEERS

"In the event that we reopen our doors all staff will be trained in Diversity and creating curriculum for the birth to 5-year-old age group. We would also aim high for a more diverse staff with strong child care background knowledge and experience," the post states.

The post states that one parent "pointed out" that blackface is offensive, and the teacher apologized.

In the statement, ICKids said that the staff member who was involved in the blackface activity "did not execute" the curriculum correctly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One parent, Nadirah Pierce, told NBC10 Boston that the situation is unacceptable.

"This is unacceptable and don’t really understand the concept of this project," Pierce said. "The apology received was empty and then to go onto Facebook and see that apology was disheartening."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money