Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts police investigating 3-vehicle crash, gunshot

5 MA residents were injured in the accident

Associated Press
Police investigating a three-vehicle crash in Massachusetts say one of the five people injured had been shot.

The crash occurred in Stoughton about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Chief Brian Holmes said at the scene.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including the shooting victim. Their conditions were not made public.

Authorities believe an occupant of a black sedan opened fire on a white SUV, striking the driver, Holmes said, but what led to the shooting remains under investigation. A pickup truck was also involved.

He called it a "contained incident" and said there is no danger to the general public.

No other information was disclosed.