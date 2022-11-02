Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Massachusetts police arrest man suspected of breaking into college students' apartments

Merrimack College students in North Andover report multiple unauthorized entries

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Police in Massachusetts announced the arrest of a suspect accused of breaking into multiple apartments occupied by college students in the Boston area. 

Adam Auditore, a 26-year-old from Medford, is facing two counts of attempted breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and one count of trespassing in relation to the alleged incidents that unfolded on Halloween in North Andover. 

"During the early morning hours of Monday, October 31, 2022, North Andover Police and Merrimack College Police responded to Royal Crest Estates for reports of two attempted break-ins and three break-ins to apartments occupied by Merrimack College students," the North Andover Police Department said in a statement.  

"As a result of a cooperative investigation, video evidence, and help from the public responding to social media and local media posts, an arrest was made," police added. 

The North Andover Police Department says it has arrested Adam Auditore, a 26-year-old from Medford, following the alleged incidents. (North Andover Police Department )

The apartments are located across the street from Merrimack College, a private university with an enrollment of around 4,000 students.

The Royal Crest Estates apartment complex in North Andover, Massachusetts, where the break-ins were reported early Monday, Oct. 31.

Investigators say no individuals suffered any injuries during the alleged break-ins and further charges are expected

The investigation remains ongoing, and Auditore is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday. 

