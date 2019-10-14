Massachusetts owl survives after being struck by car, trapped in grille

Massachusetts cops quickly cracked this whodunit after an owl was discovered inside the grill of a vehicle that had inadvertently hit the bird.

"Crickey! Add this to the list of things you don’t see every day," the Franklin Police Department reported Sunday after two officers assisted a driver who struck an owl on I-495 Saturday night.

“With help from the Animal Control Officer the owl was freed and brought to Tufts University North Grafton Campus School of Veterinary Medicine, where it is expected to make a full recovery,” officials said.

Police released photos showing the dazed owl in quite a predicament, Boston’s NBC affiliate reported.

The images show the bird trapped in the vehicle's grille.

The incident prompted the department to issue a safety advisory to drivers: “With the seasons changing we want to remind people to always lock their car doors, never leave money or valuables out in the open, and most importantly, check your cars for woodland creatures before driving."