Crime
Published

Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy arrest warrant reveals eight counts for allegedly strangling kids

The incident happened in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home, where first responders found the children "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma"

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
The arrest warrant for a Massachusetts nurse, who's accused of strangling her three young children before attempting suicide, includes two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, remains in the hospital and will be arraigned "as soon as possible," Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a press conference Wednesday. 

Two of the three children - Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3 - died. The attack's sole survivor, a seven-month-old infant boy, remains in critical condition in a Boston hospital. 

MA MOM ALLEGEDLY KILLED TWO OF HER KIDS, INJURED BABY BEFORE JUMPING OUT WINDOW

(Courtesy: Lindsay Marie Clancy/ Facebook)

The children were found "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma" in the Clancys' Duxbury home after her husband's 911 call for medical help. 

There was speculation based off recent Facebook posts that Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, but Cruz declined to say if this was a contributing factor.

The Plymouth District Attorney's office and the Duxbury police haven't responded to requests for updates on the health of Clancy or her youngest son. 

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE'S ARREST

(Courtesy: Lindsay Marie Clancy/ Facebook)

(Courtesy: Lindsay Marie Clancy/ Facebook)

The tragedy has left the entire community shaken, including the first responders who were on scene. DA Cruz alluded to the emotional toll that the scene took on everyone who was at the house that day. 

Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon and Deputy Chief Brian Monahan issued a joint statement that urged responders to reach out if they're having trouble coping. 

"Tragedies like these are always difficult to comprehend and process," Reardon and Monahan said in their statement. "We are all left struggling with many emotions. Please know that all public safety personnel have been offered, and will continue to be offered, needed support."

Chief John Kelley, Wareham Fire Department attends a candlelight vigil for Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, as the community sends prayers and support to the Clancy family on Jan. 26, 2023.

Chief John Kelley, Wareham Fire Department attends a candlelight vigil for Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, as the community sends prayers and support to the Clancy family on Jan. 26, 2023. (Wareham Fire Department)

First responders rushed to the home at 47 Summer St in Duxbury, Massachusetts where two children were found dead.

First responders rushed to the home at 47 Summer St in Duxbury, Massachusetts where two children were found dead. (Boston 25 News)

Reardon tweeted, "On behalf of the entire Duxbury Fire Department, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, their family members, and all the members of our public safety community who responded."

The Wareham Fire Department showed their love for the Clancy family, the two young children who died and their fellow first responders by adding to a memorial of flowers and stuffed animals. 

"Chief John Kelley and Engine 5 traveled to Duxbury Fire to provide station coverage. Members attended the candlelight vigil, which was held to offer prayers for the Clancy family. Tonight, we support Duxbury Fire during this time of grief and heartache," the Wareham Fire Department tweeted. 

Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, which issued a statement to the media on Tuesday. 

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy," Michael Morrison, the senior director of external communications, said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48