Massachusetts man shot brother in head during dispute over sale of their home, Boston prosecutor says

They say it's a tumultuous housing market.

A Massachusetts man allegedly shot his own brother in the head in an argument over the sale of their family home, according to Boston prosecutors.

Trevor Lawrence, 32, appeared for his arraignment Monday, nearly two years after police allege he shot his brother once in the face in May 2021, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

His brother, 38 at the time, survived and later told police he had been ambushed while trying to take photographs of the second floor of their family's house in Mattapan.

Authorities did not discuss the nature of the dispute, but Zillow records show the six-bedroom house is worth an estimated $690,000.

Detectives recovered a gun and ammunition during a search warrant.

But Lawrence was not arrested until over the weekend, when a drug control unit encountered him at Balsam and Callender streets in Dorchester, authorities said.

"Violence should never be an option in a dispute among family members or anyone else, but to see a sibling carry a disagreement to this level of intentional harm is sad in every way," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

A Massachusetts judge ordered Lawrence held without bail pending another hearing. He faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and other counts related to firearms and ammunition.

Attempts to reach the brother, who survived the ordeal, and other relatives were unsuccessful Thursday.