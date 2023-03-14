Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts man who led group that used stolen IDs to buy vehicles pleads guilty to identity fraud

MA man will face over 20 years in prison

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Massachusetts man described by authorities as the ringleader of a group that used stolen identities to buy multiple vehicles worth a total of more than $1.5 million has pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft charges, federal prosecutors said.

Alvin Rivera, 39, of Haverhill, faces more than 20 years in prison at sentencing on June 15, according to a statement Monday from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Rivera provided stolen identities to his alleged accomplices, who between October 2017 and September 2020, visited Massachusetts car dealerships to purchase late-model vehicles and apply for 100% financing, federal prosecutors said.

MASSACHUSETTS PROSECUTORS SAY LAB SUBMITTED $400K IN FRAUDULENT URINE TEST CLAIMS

They used stolen personal information, fraudulent Puerto Rico driver’s licenses and Social Security cards as proof of identification during those transactions, according to court documents. Many of the fraudulently purchased vehicles were exported out of the U.S.

The ringleader of a group that used stole identifications to buy vehicles has pleaded guilty to identity fraud.

The ringleader of a group that used stole identifications to buy vehicles has pleaded guilty to identity fraud.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN ALLEGEDLY SET UP ILLEGAL CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING OUTPOST INSIDE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Rivera's alleged accomplices also used the stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for credit cards, authorities said.

Rivera personally used stolen identities to apply for credit and fraudulently purchase vehicles in a similar scheme in New Jersey between October 2017 and February 2018, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and false representation of a Social Security number