Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts man accused of stabbing wife to death

Suspected MA killer found with self-inflicted stab wounds

Associated Press
A Framingham man is facing charges in connection with the weekend stabbing death of his wife, prosecutors said.

Police responding to a 911 call went to a multifamily home in town at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham police Chief Lester Baker.

The caller saw blood on the stairway to the third floor of the building and said they were concerned someone might be in need of assistance inside that apartment.

A Massachusetts man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife.

Responding officers found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds. Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, 30, was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds where she was pronounced dead. Her husband was taken to the hospital with apparently self-inflicted wounds, authorities said.

He remained in the hospital Monday afternoon.

No arraignment date has been scheduled. It could not be determined if he had an attorney.