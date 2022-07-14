2 Massachusetts teenagers wounded in shooting outside McDonald’s

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teens were wounded in a shooting outside a Massachusetts McDonald’s restaurant early Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the McDonald’s parking lot along Route 30 in Framingham, the Framingham Police Department said.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both teens were rushed to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told Fox News Digital that investigators believe the parties involved in the shooting were known to each other.

No arrests were immediately made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.