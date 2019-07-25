Massachusetts flasher gets more than he bargained for, victim turns out to be ex-Israeli military

Police are on the hunt for an alleged flasher in Massachusetts who got more than he bargained for when the woman he exposed himself to Thursday turned out to be ex-Israeli military who then chased after him.

The single mom, identified as Aia Polansky, 33, said she was listening to an audiobook while running down Memorial Drive in Cambridge at about 7 a.m. when a man jogging toward her exposed himself twice and tried to reach out to touch her as he passed, police said.

NYPD USED PHOTO OF SUSPECTED FLASHER TO ID SERIAL BRAKE-PULLER, AUTHORITIES SAY

The woman, a former member of the Israeli military, gave chase and held onto him as she called to passerbys and fellow joggers to call 9-1-1. The man managed to slip away.

"He picked the wrong victim," she told Patch. "All I want is for women to stand up for themselves and for passersby to get involved."

Massachusetts State Police released the video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they recommend people first call 9-1-1 instead of apprehending an attacker but agreed this was a unique circumstance.

“She reacted in the blink of an eye what she felt was the best form of action. Good for her. I think she put the fear of God in the guy," State Police Trooper James DeAngelis said.