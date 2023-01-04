Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts authorities seize 13,900 fentanyl pills, 30 pounds of cocaine in massive drug bust

About $190,000 in counterfeit cash was also seized

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
DEA reports more than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022 Video

DEA reports more than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022

Fox News' Bryan Llenas provides details on the DEA's record fentanyl seizures as the drug has become the leading cause of death for young Americans.

A Massachusetts man is facing several drug charges after thousands of fentanyl pills and about 30 pounds of cocaine were seized from his home last month, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced on Wednesday. 

Alonzo Williams, 51, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, possession of a firearm without a license, and other counts related to distributing drugs. 

His arrest came after a lengthy investigation into alleged drug trafficking at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts. 

Alonzo Williams, 51, was arrested last month after 13,900 fentanyl pills and about 30 pounds of cocaine were allegedly found in his house. 

Alonzo Williams, 51, was arrested last month after 13,900 fentanyl pills and about 30 pounds of cocaine were allegedly found in his house.  (Hampden County District Attorney's Office)

Detectives obtained a warrant to search that home on Dec. 21, 2022, then pulled Williams over while he was driving the next day and seized about 136 grams of cocaine from his vehicle. 

ARIZONA POLICE MAKE 'LARGEST DRUG BUST' IN DEPARTMENT'S HISTORY, SEIZE MORE THAN 700K FENTANYL PILLS

A search of his home allegedly turned up a stockpile of drugs with a street value of $2 million, including about 13,900 fentanyl pills, 406 grams of raw fentanyl, and roughly 30 pounds of cocaine. Detectives also seized $190,000 in counterfeit cash. 

The drugs had a street value of about $2,000,000, according to authorities. 

The drugs had a street value of about $2,000,000, according to authorities.  (Hampden County District Attorney's Office)

About $190,000 in counterfeit cash was also seized from the home. 

About $190,000 in counterfeit cash was also seized from the home.  (Hampden County District Attorney's Office)

"We have begun educating the public on the dangers of pills containing fentanyl and how they are causing a rash of overdoses across the Commonwealth," the district attorney said in a statement. 

"With this interception of almost 14,000 of these pills, countless overdoses were surely prevented."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams is being held on a $75,000 cash bail and is due back in court on Jan. 24. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest