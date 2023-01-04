Massachusetts authorities seize 13,900 fentanyl pills, 30 pounds of cocaine in massive drug bust

A Massachusetts man is facing several drug charges after thousands of fentanyl pills and about 30 pounds of cocaine were seized from his home last month, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced on Wednesday.

Alonzo Williams, 51, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, possession of a firearm without a license, and other counts related to distributing drugs.

His arrest came after a lengthy investigation into alleged drug trafficking at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search that home on Dec. 21, 2022, then pulled Williams over while he was driving the next day and seized about 136 grams of cocaine from his vehicle.

ARIZONA POLICE MAKE 'LARGEST DRUG BUST' IN DEPARTMENT'S HISTORY, SEIZE MORE THAN 700K FENTANYL PILLS

A search of his home allegedly turned up a stockpile of drugs with a street value of $2 million, including about 13,900 fentanyl pills, 406 grams of raw fentanyl, and roughly 30 pounds of cocaine. Detectives also seized $190,000 in counterfeit cash.

"We have begun educating the public on the dangers of pills containing fentanyl and how they are causing a rash of overdoses across the Commonwealth," the district attorney said in a statement.

"With this interception of almost 14,000 of these pills, countless overdoses were surely prevented."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams is being held on a $75,000 cash bail and is due back in court on Jan. 24.