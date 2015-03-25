Mass. College Student Drowns in Golf Course Water Hazard

An 18-year-old college student drowned Friday while cutting grass at a Massachusetts golf course in what appeared to be a tragic accident, police said.

Greg Misdoulakis was operating a ride-on lawn mower at the Back Nine Golf Club in Lakeville when he drove into a man-made water hazard, Bridget Norton Middleton, a spokeswoman for the Plymouth district attorney’s office, told the Boston Globe.

Misodoulakis was reportedly pinned under roughly 5 feet of water by the tractor. He was discovered about 20 minutes later, given CPR and rushed to Morton Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m., Middleton said.

Misdoulakis had just started school at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The Districk Attorney's office said an autopsy is pending, but the incident appears to be a tragic accident, MyFoxBoston.com reported.

