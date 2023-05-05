Expand / Collapse search
Masked robbers steal over 50 long guns, handguns from Virginia gun store

An $11,000 reward is being officered to help identify the four suspects seen on security footage

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A group of four masked robbers stole more than 50 long guns and handguns from a Virginia gun shop, authorities said. 

The burglary of the Dominion Defense shop in Springfield occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, the Fairfax County Police Department said. 

Four suspects were seen on security footage entering the business through a small opening above the door, police said. 

They thieves took 53 firearms. 

Virginia robbers steal 53 firearms

A security camera image shows masked robbers who stole 53 firearms from a Virginia gun shop over the weekend.  (Fairfax County Police Department )

The group fled the scene in a gray Acura with no front license plate. The case is being investigated by the local and federal authorities. 

"ATF will continue to collaborate with our partners by offering our investigative and analytical resources to ensure that the stolen firearms are recovered as quickly as possible.," Michael Weddel, Acting Special Agent in Charge for the Washington field office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said. 

"More often than not, stolen firearms are used in a crime of violence that often leads to someone being injured or killed," he added. "Therefore, we call upon the community to provide any additional information that will assist us in locating and holding all involved accountable for this criminal act."

An $11,000 reward is being offered to help identify the four suspects. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.