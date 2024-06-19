Expand / Collapse search
New York

5 masked men attack, stab 2 victims outside Long Island charter school graduation: report

Charter school officials believe the attack was related to a domestic dispute

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
Five masked men stabbed two people on Wednesday after a charter school graduation ended outside of Hofstra University’s sports complex on Long Island.

FOX 5 New York reported that a source confirmed the attack at Uniondale Charter School’s graduation was targeted.

The source told the station that the masked men attacked an adult guest outside the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex at Hofstra University in Hempstead, when the ceremony ended just after 4 p.m.

An adult was slashed in the leg and a graduate was slashed in the ear, the station reported.

Hofstra-University

FILE- Two victims were stabbed after a Long Island charter school graduation ceremony on June 19, 2024. (John Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

School officials with Academy Charter High Schools said the attack is believed to be related to a domestic dispute.

"All those entering the graduation passed through magnetometers," Academy Charter High Schools said in a statement. "We underscore that this incident took place outside the graduation venue. Our security team is cooperating with Nassau County Police and Hofstra Public safety officers."

Both victims were transported to health care facilities and are expected to survive, according to FOX 5.

