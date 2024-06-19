Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Video shows NYPD drag illegal immigrant rape suspect from hiding under car after citizen's arrest

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi to be arraigned Wednesday

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Video shows NYPD drag illegal immigrant rape suspect from hiding under car after citizen's arrest Video

Video shows NYPD drag illegal immigrant rape suspect from hiding under car after citizen's arrest

Witness video shows police arrived shortly after a group of good Samaritans cornered Queens child rape suspect Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi on the street and he hid under a car.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Witness video shows a group of NYPD officers swarming the Ecuadorian illegal immigrant accused of raping a girl in a park and dragging him out from under a car after a group of New Yorkers cornered him and made a citizen's arrest.

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, appeared bloody and shirtless in the clip. Police said members of the community recognized him from a wanted poster in connection to the heinous attack – in which he is accused of forcing two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, into the woods at Kissena Park with a machete-like knife Thursday.

Once hidden in the brush, police allege he tied the children's wrists together and raped the girl. Then they say he stole their cellphones and told them to sit still as he escaped.

VIDEO SHOWS ‘NEIGHBORHOOD PEOPLE’ TAKE DOWN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF RAPING 13-YEAR-OLD AT KNIFEPOINT

Police take shirtless suspect into custody

NYPD officers arrived after a group of good Samaritans cornered a suspected illegal immigrant rapist under a car in Corona, Queens, near where he allegedly attacked two 13-year-olds last week at knifepoint. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The shocking attack galvanized New Yorkers, who were on the lookout for Inga-Landi as soon as the NYPD obtained and released surveillance images showing his face.

MIGRANT ARRESTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT RAPE OF 13-YEAR-OLD IN NEW YORK PARK

"Everybody knew who we were looking for," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. "We had tips coming in actually naming the perpetrator. They knew who he was. They saw him out on the street."

The unnamed suspect is shirtless and missing a shoe after police took him into custody.

Attached is a photo of the migrant who was arrested for sexual assault. His clothes are ripped, he is missing one of his shoes, and he is bruised after residents subdued him and called 911. (Fox News)

"We saw from bodycam video at least 10 neighborhood people trying to do the right thing," Kenny added. 

‘JUST THE BEGINNING’: TRUMP WARNS. ‘BIDEN MIGRANT’ CRISIS TO GET FAR WORSE AFTER NY CHILD RAPE

"The rapist came to the store, and we'd usually be right here, and we spotted him, so my friend launched on him with a girl," a neighborhood resident named Forge told Fox News Digital. "They did what they had to do. They restrained him, but he hid under a car."

Christian Inga

Christian Inga-Landi, 25, is walked out of the NYPD 112th Precinct. Inga is charged with rape, kidnapping of a minor and other charges on June 18, 2024. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Police arrived a few minutes later, he said.

The New York Post identified the two good Samaritans as Angela Sauretti, 23, and Jeffrey Flores, 24.

"I seen him a few times – he comes to this store to buy stuff," he told the paper, speaking outside the deli where the takedown happened. "I waited for him. I waited the whole day to see if he would come up. He came at night."

Suspect seen on a bicycle prior to his arrest

A person of interest seen in a still image taken from surveillance video riding a bicycle prior to his arrest. (NYPD)

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN LAKEN RILEY'S MURDER INDICTED, ACCUSED OF ‘PEEPING’ ON UGA STAFF MEMBER

Police said as many as 10 residents helped detain Inga-Landi until they arrived. Two others involved in the heroics include 67-year-old Isabel Caizado and Daniel Ramos.

Park signage at the entrance to the trail

Police investigate the scene of a sexual assault in Kissena Corridor Park in Queens, New York, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. According to the NYPD, two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were held at knifepoint and bound, and the girl was raped by a male assailant who later fled the scene. (Peter Gerber)

Kenny said the suspect suffered minor injuries after he tried to fight the good Samaritans.

Inga-Landi was due back in court Wednesday in connection with a slew of crimes

He entered the U.S. illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2021, according to authorities. He was captured and released.

General view of the trail in the park

Inga-Landi faces charges in connection with a sexual assault in Kissena Corridor Park in Queens, New York, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Peter Gerber)

Between then and his arrest this week, he had several low-level prior offenses, including subway fare jumping and drinking in public, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also involved in a domestic violence incident where no charges were filed, and he had an unspecified arrest in Texas.

Inga-Landi faces a slew of charges, including rape, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.