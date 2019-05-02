Expand / Collapse search
Published

Maryland teens on prom night shocked by kindness of stranger who paid for their dinner

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A woman in Maryland made a generous gift to a group of teens she apparently didn't know, paying for the Clarksburg High School students' dinner on prom night.

The woman had noticed that her usual server wasn't assigned to her table at the restaurant where she was eating, one of the students, Therese de Leon, told Fox 5. “She asked him which tables he had that night but said we were his only table. She told him that we looked absolutely stunning and offered to pay for our dinner-- anything we wanted.”

The kids were shocked, and couldn’t wait to thank her.

An older woman paid for the dinner of a group of kids from Clarksburg High School on prom night. (Therese de Leonn)

“What we will never forget were the kind words she left with us. Before we left her table she reminded us to ‘always love ourselves’ and to remember that ‘we are beautiful inside and out,’” De Leon told Fox 5.

She posted a group picture of her friends and the woman on Twitter.

De Leon added: “It was refreshing and enlightening to know that there are still kind-hearted people out there. All over Twitter my friends and I have read about people like this woman who are generous and are genuinely kind to regular people like us. We never would have thought we would be able to experience generosity of this scale.”

