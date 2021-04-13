Maryland state trooper shoots armed man near police barracks

A Maryland State Trooper-involved shooting near police barracks on Tuesday has left at least one person injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after the trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown, authorities said in a tweet.

Sources told Baltimore’s FOX 45 that the trooper had shot the armed man, but was still alive and the trooper was not injured.

Maryland State Police didn't immediately release additional information. St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Julie L. Yingling referred all questions about the shooting to the State Police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the Maryland State Police seeking comment. Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing Story. Check back for updates.