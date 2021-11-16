Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Maryland parents notified children were given wrong dosage of Pfizer vaccine at school clinic

Affected children received doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were diluted more than recommended

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nearly 100 students were given an incorrect dosage of the Pfizer vaccine last week at a school clinic in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Parents began being notified Monday night via telephone. The students received the vaccine at a clinic at South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village on Nov. 10., according to a release from the county. The affected children received doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were diluted more than recommended.

A young patient, who was about to receive the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, picks out a sticker as a reward, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Last week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opened a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) 

A young patient, who was about to receive the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, picks out a sticker as a reward, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Last week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opened a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) 

FAUCI CRITICIZED AFTER DOWNPLAYING INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS IN NAME OF ‘SOCIETAL SAFETY’: ‘RANTINGS OF A TYRANT’

"We apologize for the error, and we are offering another opportunity for the children to be revaccinated," said Dr. James Bridgers, acting County health officer. "We are confident that this is an isolated situation and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses."

The error was discovered Saturday by a staffer who realized their mistake and notified officials. Health officials consulted with the Maryland Department of Health and Pfizer, who recommended that the children receive an additional dose as soon as possible.

PFIZER WILL LET OTHER COMPANIES MAKE ITS COVID-19 PILL

Syringes containing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 sit in a tray at a state-run vaccination site in Cranston, R.I., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Syringes containing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 sit in a tray at a state-run vaccination site in Cranston, R.I., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

An additional clinic will be held at the school on Wednesday, Nov. 17, for the affected children to get an additional dose. Children not able to attend Wednesday’s clinic are advised to have the vaccination repeated at their earliest convenience. The only students affected were those vaccinated at South Lakes Elementary. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the pediatric vaccine was approved by the Food and the Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 11,146 children in this age group have been vaccinated at clinics sponsored by the County and Montgomery County Public Schools. In addition, another 8,061 doses have been administered through local physicians and pharmacies. Montgomery County leads all Maryland jurisdictions in the number of pediatric doses administered.
 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.