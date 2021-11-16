Maryland parents notified children were given wrong dosage of Pfizer vaccine at school clinic

Nearly 100 students were given an incorrect dosage of the Pfizer vaccine last week at a school clinic in Montgomery County, Maryland.



Parents began being notified Monday night via telephone. The students received the vaccine at a clinic at South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village on Nov. 10., according to a release from the county. The affected children received doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were diluted more than recommended.

"We apologize for the error, and we are offering another opportunity for the children to be revaccinated," said Dr. James Bridgers, acting County health officer. "We are confident that this is an isolated situation and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses."



The error was discovered Saturday by a staffer who realized their mistake and notified officials. Health officials consulted with the Maryland Department of Health and Pfizer, who recommended that the children receive an additional dose as soon as possible.



