Fauci criticized after downplaying individual rights in name of 'societal safety': 'Rantings of a tyrant'

Dr. Anthony Fauci raised eyebrows again this week after arguing some Americans have a "misplaced perception" about their individual rights when it comes to "societal safety" during the coronavirus pandemic.

When he was a member of former President Donald Trump's White House coronavirus task force, Fauci said he was "shocked" that the president tweeted he wanted Michigan and Virginia to be "free" shortly after they had discussed what Fauci thought was a solid plan to stem the rate of infections.

"I didn't quite understand what the purpose of that was except to put this misplaced perception about people’s individual right to make a decision that supersedes the societal safety," Fauci said on "CBS Mornings."

Fauci's detractors revisited their criticisms that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is borderline tyrannical at times in the name of public safety.

FAUCI TELLS STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY ATTENDEES HEALTH CRISIS ‘SUPERSEDES’ NEED TO DO ‘WHAT YOU WANT TO’

"These are the rantings of a tyrant who finds the Constitution inconvenient to his whims," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

ANTHONY FAUCI CLARIFIES CHRISTMAS GATHERING REMARKS, SAYS HE WILL BE SPENDING DAY WITH HIS FAMILY

Other users were too distracted by Fauci's outfit to comment on his remarks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fauci has previously argued that societal safety supersedes individual freedoms, such as when he told South Dakotans that, for the good of their neighbors, they should not attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"There comes a time when you're dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do," Fauci said on "Meet the Press" in August.

He has also appeared to discourage attendance of college football games, saying it was "unfortunate" that the sporting events could potentially become super spreaders.

Fauci was also forced to clarify his controversial Christmas comments last month on CBS's "Face the Nation" after he said it was "too soon" for families to consider celebrating in person. Following backlash, he argued on CNN that his words were "taken completely out of context" and encouraged people to have a "good, normal Christmas" with their loved ones.