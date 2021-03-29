Maryland mom, 28, charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting young daughter's neck with scissors

A Maryland mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting her 3-year-old daughter’s neck with scissors on Saturday, police said.

Anne Catherine Akers, 28, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree child abuse, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers responded to Aker’s home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area of Montgomery County around 10:50 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call from a relative who said he had observed blood on the floor, police said.

Fourth District officers entered the residence and observed blood and a pair of scissors on the floor. The officers found Akers on a bedroom floor with a laceration on her neck. Police said the officers removed a blanket Akers was holding and saw Aker’s three-year-old daughter with a "life-threatening laceration" on the child’s neck.

The officers began life-saving measures on the child. Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and took Akers to a hospital with "serious injuries." State police transported her daughter by helicopter to an area hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

Doctors who treated the child at the hospital told investigators that the officers’ "life-saving actions" most likely saved the girl’s life.

Akers is being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit. She appeared before a judge Monday where a judge ordered her to meet with a psychiatrist for a mental health evaluation, WRV-TV reported.

Akers’ next court appearance is scheduled for next Monday.