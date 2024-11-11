Maryland man on the run after police allegedly find massive stash of illegal ghost guns in home

Maryland police have launched a manhunt for a man after he was found to be hiding a massive stash of ghost guns and other illegal firearms.

Police responded to the scene of a reported domestic assault incident involving Jerod Adam Taylor, 39, on Nov. 7. Authorities said he fled the scene before police arrived. Police searched his home and found dozens of firearms, which Taylor is legally prohibited from owning.

Police ultimately found 80 firearms inside the residence, including some 3D-printed "ghost guns" without serial numbers.

"On November 8, 2024, Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division executed search warrants for the residence and nearby vehicles. The search yielded an extensive collection of weapons, including multiple 3D-printed "ghost guns" without serial numbers, semi-automatic rifles, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, and an assortment of firearm components. Additionally, deputies recovered numerous large-capacity magazines, 18 suppressors, 74 auto sears (devices that convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic), over 1,300 rounds of ammunition, body armor, a 3D-printed, fully automatic rifle equipped with an auto sear, a short-barreled rifle, 3D printers, and various gun manufacturing tools. In total, 80 firearms were recovered from the premises," the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced on X.

"Taylor has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 39 years old, a white male with a fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes, 5’10" tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. If you spot him, do not approach him, but immediately call 911," police added.

Detectives investigating the case are seeking to charge Taylor with illegal possession of ammunition; unlawful possession of an assault weapon with intent to sell; unlawful possession of a detached magazine over ten rounds; a rapid fire trigger activator violation; failure to keep registered possession of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a rifle/shotgun by a disqualified person; possession of an unregistered rifle/shotgun, and second-degree assault.

Police requested that anyone with information relating to Taylor's location contact Detective First Class David Lawrence.

"If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact him at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or by email at David.Lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov," police wrote.