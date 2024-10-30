Murdered Kansas moms' cause of death revealed months after they turned up dead in cow pasture

An autopsy report reveals disturbing new details of what caused the death of two Kansas moms who disappeared on a road trip to Oklahoma to pick up their kids earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office released a summary of the deaths of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelly.

The report, obtained by KSNW, lists the probable cause of death as "multiple sharp force trauma" for both Butler and Kelly. The report also said that both women's deaths are considered homicides.

The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office said it will release the full report on Nov. 15.

Butler and Kelley were last seen on March 30 heading to pick up their children before their car was found abandoned near the Oklahoma-Kansas border , with foul play suspected, police said.

Back in April, the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the two deceased persons from Texas County as Butler and Kelly.

Both women's bodies were found in a cow pasture inside a chest freezer.

The court documents, obtained by KSNW, detail that one of the defendants, Paul Grice, allegedly stabbed Butler to death while Tad Cullum allegedly killed Kelley. Grice severely cut his hand in the process of killing Butler, the documents described.

The document alleges Grice tossed the clothing he was wearing when he killed Butler, a stun device, and the murder weapon into the grave, KSNW reported. It also states that DNA recovered from the clothing contained both Grice and Butler’s DNA.

Cullum also allegedly tossed his clothes into the freezer with the women's bodies, which Kelley's and his DNA were reportedly on. Investigators uncovered that accessories to the knife were found at Cullum's home.

Tifany Machel Adams, 54, one of the women arrested , is reportedly the grandmother of Butler's children. Court records revealed that Adams was involved in a custody dispute with Butler's children. The children's father is in a rehabilitation facility.

Adams, her boyfriend Cullum, and married couple Cole and Cora Twombly all face two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Butler and visitation supervisor Kelley, a 38-year-old preacher's wife who was also a mother.

The document also alleges that the Twomblys served as lookouts on the day of the murder and confided in their 16-year-old daughter, hoping she would provide them with an alibi, KSNW reported. It claims Adams purchased the burner phones, stun devices, yellow straps found around the freezer, and even the pants that Cullum wore and buried with the victims.

Interviews with the Twomblys' daughter and a review of Adams' phone and data from three burner phones led investigators to find the women's bodies on April 14. The 16-year-old said her parents told her they would "not have to worry about [Butler] again" and that the two may have been placed in a well, per previous court documents.

The group's plan was initially to "throw an anvil through Butler's windshield while driving, making it look like an accident because anvils regularly fall off work vehicles," Cora allegedly told the 16-year-old.

Previous court documents revealed that Adams searched "taser pain level" and other phrases that give insight into the women's horrific deaths amid a child custody battle.

The four belonged to a religiously affiliated anti-government group called "God's Misfits," Fox News Digital previously reported .

Their motive, investigators say, was to get custody of Butler's two children. Wrangler Rickman, Adams' son, had custody of the children but was confirmed to be in an Oklahoma rehab facility when the women disappeared. Butler was allowed supervised visitation with her children every Saturday and was likely to be granted unsupervised visitation during an upcoming hearing, per court documents.

The state is arguing that all the defendants should face a preliminary hearing together instead of a separate hearing since they allege that all five conspired and participated in the murders of Butler and Kelley.

Fox News Digital's Christina Coulter contributed to this report.