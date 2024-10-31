Town's entire police force, including chief, resigns on same day

An entire Oklahoma police department resigned on Thursday, leaving locals confused.

"To the Citizens of Geary. We regret to inform you, and we are sad to say that our entire Police Force resigned this morning at 10:00 am," Geary Public Information Officer Terryl Allen said in a statement. "Considering this information, we were able to quickly secure an interim Chief of Police effective immediately, so the City of Geary is being taken care of without delay."

Allen said the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office "are aware of the situation and offered their assistance during this time of transition."

Locals appeared to be confused by the announcement posted to Facebook, writing, "But why did they all resign?" and "I think an explanation as to what happened is what everyone wants."

Geary Police Chief Alicia Ford announced her resignation in a Thursday statement posted to Facebook, suggesting the Geary City Council may have been behind her decision to leave.

"Thank you citizens of Geary for allowing me (Alicia Ford) to serve as your chief for the past year. It is with great sadness that I and the rest of the Geary Police Officers will no longer be serving this community," she wrote. "This choice was very difficult to make, but it was the right decision for me and the other officers. I have watched the officers serve this community selflessly, working hard to protect and provide the best quality of service possible. They have been an amazing team that was always willing to sacrifice for this community."

Ford is encouraging members of the community "to take the time to get to know your council members and to be as involved as possible in the city, especially attending the city council meetings."

"Your voices are stronger when you stand together as one, and you all have the ability to affect the change you want to see in your community," Ford added. "It has been my honor to serve Geary, and I will forever cherish the people of this community."

An acting chief, JJ Stitt, has been tapped to fill Ford's position.

Ford took over in 2023 after former Chief Cecil Harrall was fired by the city council in March of that year, following an affair scandal.

Allen said Geary residents are still able to make emergency 911 calls, "and an officer will be dispatched to assist you," he said in his statement.

Geary "is currently working to make repairs and restore power to all our citizens from damage that was done during a severe thunderstorm yesterday evening. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Allen added.