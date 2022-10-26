Maryland man charged with possessing child porn released on $2,500 bond

A 19-year-old Maryland man charged with five counts of possessing child pornography was released from police custody last week after posting the required $2,500 bond.

Paul David of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested by state police on Thursday morning after an investigation by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found evidence of child pornography in his possession.

The Maryland State Computer Crimes Unit, in July, started an investigation into David for the possession of online child pornography. After a three-month investigation, state police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and Prince George’s County Police Department, executed a search warrant at David’s residence.

An initial review of the material on David’s electronic devices, police say investigators found he was in possession of multiple child pornography files, and he was arrested on the scene.

David was charged with five misdemeanor counts of possessing child pornography. Shortly after being charged, he posted an unsecured bond in the amount of $2,500 and was released.

His next court date is scheduled for November 28 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

