Maryland man wearing company ID badge in Capitol arrested, banned from DC

A Maryland man who was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol wearing his company’s ID badge, standing next to the viral horned rioter, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, and has since been banned from Washington, D.C. except to attend future court dates.

Nicholas Rodean, 26, of Frederick, Md., turned himself in at the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s 2nd District precinct station on Wednesday morning, The Baltimore Sun reported. He was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing.

A judge ordered Rodean to be released later that afternoon, requiring him to stay out of the District of Columbia except for court appearances.

Rodean was photographed wearing a badge for his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing, around his neck while parading a "Trump is my President" flag around the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The marketing firm in Frederick subsequently fired Rodean after he was connected to the riot.

"After review of the photographic evidence, the employee in question has been terminated for cause," the company said on its Facebook page on Jan. 7. "While we support all employees’ right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing."

Navistar Direct Marketing is a "digital and conventional printing company with full-service direct mail production servicing nonprofit, commercial and political clients," according to its Facebook page.

Another viral photograph cited in the federal criminal complaint showed Rodean inside the Capitol building standing next to a man wearing a bearskin headdress and horns, with his face covered in a star-spangled design.

That man has been identified as 33-year-old Jacob Chansley, a believer of the unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory also facing federal charges in the rioting at the Capitol.

On Jan. 8, Charles Burnham, an attorney representing Rodean, voluntarily called the FBI’s Washington Field Office to confirm that his client would like to turn himself in to law enforcement.

In court Wednesday, Burnham reportedly told a judge that Rodean has "special needs," The Sun reported.

The FBI identified Rodean as the man shown in the photos inside the Capitol by using local media reports and a social media post made by his former co-worker. Law enforcement also identified Rodean through open-source databases, including Maryland DMV driver’s license records, according to the criminal complaint.

Another business in Frederick, Glory Doughnuts & Diner, also helped authorities identify Rodean, who previously worked for them, The Frederick News-Post reported. In his official statement of facts filed in court, FBI Special Agent James Daffer described how an unnamed local restaurant was listed on Rodean’s LinkedIn profile. The business identified Rodean as a former employee.