Maryland man arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer

Carl Colston, 47, was recorded by the victim before driving away

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Maryland man allegedly pretending to be a police officer was arrested after he pulled over a victim who alerted authorities.

Carl Colston, 47, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on July 8 on the off-ramp of Greenbelt Road at 201 Northbound in the city of Greenbelt. A victim told Greenbelt Police that Colston drove up behind him in his black Crown Victoria and started honking and flashing his white interior lights.

The victim signaled for Colston to drive around him, and Colston passed the victim while flashing a badge. Colston then stopped in the roadway, which required the victim to come to a stop as well, before driving back behind the victim like a police officer would and attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Carl Colston, 47, was arrested for impersonating a police officer. (Greenbelt Police)

The victim told police that Colston put on a Maryland Marshal tactical vest, flashed a badge, claimed he was an officer and called for backup using a handheld radio. Colston then clutched his black pistol but did not point it at the victim. He lifted the gun up, so it was visible to the victim.

The victim told Colston he was calling the police and recording him, and Colston went back to his car and drove away.

Police gear

The victim told police that Colston put on a Maryland Marshal tactical vest, flashed a badge, claimed he was an officer and called for backup using a handheld radio. (Greenbelt Police)

Police arrested Colston several days later on July 13 at 9:10 p.m. after a traffic stop. 

Anyone who may have had interactions with Colston impersonating an officer is urged to contact the police department.