Maryland man sentenced to 40 years after killing wife, hiding her body in shipping container

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Maryland man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his wife and hiding her body inside a shipping container.

Jean J. Pierre, 50, was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Nerlande Foreste, 41.

Pierre killed Foreste inside their home on Rothbury Lane in Montgomery Village in Montgomery County in August 2019 before putting her body inside a shipping container and carrying it out to a dumpster, according to Fox 5 DC.

MARYLAND PASTOR CONVICTED OF RAPE, SEX OFFENSE AGAINST PARISHIONER

Pierre admitted in court to stabbing his wife and disposing of her body in a dumpster after initially reporting her missing.

Foreste's body has still not been located.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN BLADENSBURG, MARYLAND, POLICE SAY

This was Pierre's second marriage. His first wife and several of their children died in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Pierre moved to the U.S. with his surviving daughter after the rest of their family was killed inside their home in the earthquake.

Pierre's daughter independently contacted the police to report her stepmother missing and told detectives about a suspicious wound on her father’s arm.