Maryland man allegedly in possession of a 'ghost gun' arrested by Capitol Police

The United States Capitol Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Tuesday who was allegedly in possession of a "ghost gun" while driving a stolen vehicle just a couple of blocks from the Capitol building, according to authorities.

Trevon Nibblins of Suitland, Maryland, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and other counts.

Capitol Police spotted Nibblins in a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Independence Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE.

The 20-year-old told police that he had a gun, and officers located a Polymer 80/ "Ghost Gun" 9mm with an "ammunition feeding device with 13 rounds of ammo."

‘GHOST GUN’ CRACKDOWN PROPOSAL ISSUED BY DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Nibblins also had an outstanding warrant in Prince George's County, Maryland, and was taken into custody.

"This is great police work and one less illegal gun in our community," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.

Ghost guns are homemade, privately assembled firearms that lack serial numbers and can be purchased without a background check.

The U.S. has seen a rise in ghost guns recently due to advances in 3-D printing and the ease with which people can purchase ready-made kits online.

Authorities seized more than 23,000 weapons without serial numbers from 2016 to 2020, according to the Justice Department.

The Biden administration released a proposal in May to crack down on ghost guns by broadening the definition of a firearm and requiring serial numbers for some homemade kits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.